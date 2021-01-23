NN Group’s (NNGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NN Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NN Group stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

