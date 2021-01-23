Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAT. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

