Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $83,050.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $67,950.00.

BCEL opened at $15.09 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

