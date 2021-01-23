Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.67. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 777,462 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$341.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

