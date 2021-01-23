Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.60 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.16.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

