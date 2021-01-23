Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities upgraded Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lowered Northland Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.