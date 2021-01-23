Northside Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $362.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

