Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

