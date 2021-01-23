NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading Up 1%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 23,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 6,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.