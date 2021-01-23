Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $338.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.90 million and the lowest is $333.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $418.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUAN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

