Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

NUAN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

