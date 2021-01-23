Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.28. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 46,346 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

