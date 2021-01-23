NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. NVE has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NVE by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVE by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NVE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

