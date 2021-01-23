Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,628.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

