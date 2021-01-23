Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

