Nwam LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $451.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.45.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

