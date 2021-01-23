Nwam LLC Makes New $900,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.