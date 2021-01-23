Nwam LLC Purchases 10,002 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

