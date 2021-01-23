Nwam LLC Purchases 7,849 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

