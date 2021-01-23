Nwam LLC Sells 349 Shares of High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in High Yield ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of High Yield ETF by 940.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

High Yield ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

