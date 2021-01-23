Nwam LLC Takes $957,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 29.7% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.