OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.40

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

About OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

