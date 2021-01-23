Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lessened by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,404,954 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 14.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $54,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

