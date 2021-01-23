Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

NYSE:OXY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

