Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.54. 18,871,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 24,465,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

