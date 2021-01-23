OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99,409.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $99,409.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

