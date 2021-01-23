ODEM (ODE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,003.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $1,003.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

