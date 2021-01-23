Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 13.2%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price traded down 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.66. 2,012,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,331,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

