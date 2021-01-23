OLD National Bancorp IN Has $348,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $565.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

