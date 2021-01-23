OLD National Bancorp IN Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

