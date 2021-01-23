OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $328,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 22,990.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 239,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 46.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.46 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

