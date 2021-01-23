OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 7,150 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.63 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

