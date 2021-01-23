OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 104 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

