OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 328 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

