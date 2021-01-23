OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,524 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

