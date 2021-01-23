Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 6,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £4,740 ($6,192.84).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($6,271.23).

On Friday, January 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,811 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,648.80 ($21,751.76).

On Monday, January 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,149 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £8,119.20 ($10,607.79).

On Thursday, January 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 20,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,421 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Friday. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.47. The firm has a market cap of £55.92 million and a PE ratio of 41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73.

About ULS Technology plc (ULS.L)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

