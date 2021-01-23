Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CAO Sells $189,525.00 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $19.67 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

