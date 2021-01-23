On.Live One Day Volume Reaches $1,641.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, On.Live has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. On.Live has a total market cap of $285,890.08 and approximately $1,641.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

