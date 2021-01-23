OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 1,460,280 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $320.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

