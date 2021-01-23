OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.15, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after buying an additional 624,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpan by 211.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OneSpan by 4,346.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in OneSpan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,886,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.