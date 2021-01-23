OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 62.7% higher against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

