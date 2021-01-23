Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.50. Ophir Energy shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.50.

Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.