Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($3.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.96). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

ARVN opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 239.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

