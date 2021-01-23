Oppenheimer Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $200.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.11.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 900.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

