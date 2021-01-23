Oppenheimer Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

