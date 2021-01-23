Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

