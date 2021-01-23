Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

