Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 4,291 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

