Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

