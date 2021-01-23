Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $368,000 Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $144.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $144.66.

